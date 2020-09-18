Liverpool team news: Klopp delivers positive update while trio likely to miss Chelsea clash

Liverpool face a tough challenge on Sunday as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has no new injury concerns.

The Reds got off to a winning start in a thriller with Leeds Utd last weekend, and they’ll hope to build on that and improve as they defend their league crown this season.

With the absence of a usual pre-season, injuries would have been a major concern for many managers in the top flight on the opening weekend, but fortunately for Klopp, it doesn’t appear as though his side have sustained any further setbacks.

As per injury expert Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains sidelined and although Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri have returned to training, it’s doubtful that they will be fit enough to feature.

In turn, with the club’s official site noting that there are no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the showdown in west London, Klopp will otherwise have a full squad to choose from.

“Intense week. A few little things here and there but in the moment should be OK,” Klopp said.

“Nobody is coming back or whatever, and the rest we have to see. So, still two days to go – two training sessions – but for the moment, we seem OK.”

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard conceded that a string of players will be missing for the hosts as Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour are all likely to sit out, although there is good news for the Blues as Timo Werner should be available after shaking off a knock in their win over Brighton.