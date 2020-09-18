After bagging Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich earlier in the week, Liverpool look set to sign Wolves’ Diogo Jota.

The clubs have agreed a fee of £41m rising to £45m according to a tweet from The Times journalist, Paul Joyce.

Liverpool and Wolves have agreed a fee of £41m rising to £45m for Diogo Jota. In a separate deal, Ki-Jana Hoever is valued at £9m plus £4.5m in add ons to move from Liverpool to Wolves. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 18, 2020

He also notes that Ki-Jana Hoever will move in the opposite direction for £9m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

Liverpool had been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window until recently, but the Reds have gone about their business in exactly the right way again.

Not shouting from the rooftops, but just getting deals done with the minimum amount of fuss.

Jota, still only 23 years of age, will be a fine addition, and will give Jurgen Klopp serious options in attack.

Ostensibly an attacking midfielder, he is able to play in a front two or three according to the Wolves official website.

He scores goals too, so whether this means he’s being bought to put pressure on any one of the current front three or to replace one of them entirely, only time will tell.