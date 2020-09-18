Man United blame the fans for creating a negative feeling around the club amid quiet transfer window

We’ve seen it so many times in politics lately where leaders will start to blame the electorate for their own failings, so it was only a matter of time before it seeped into football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did a great job last season to turn things around and he even managed to secure Champions League football, but the lack of squad depth did mean they almost ruined it at the end.

That suggested that the club needed to make some summer signings to keep that positive momentum going, but it’s not really happened.

It means that the positive feeling has started to fade away, and ESPN has reported that those in charge are starting to blame the fans for creating that negative culture.

It mainly seems to be directed at Twitter users and you can understand that – it’s full of people who hide behind fake names and think they can hide in the crowd, but it’s still a pathetic excuse for a giant club to be using.

The report suggests United have been in talks for several players but they didn’t sign them, yet the board are now baffled that fans have come to the conclusion that they have missed out on signings.

Blaming the fanbase for your own failings is a fairly special move from the club, and it’s pretty tough to see how it’s going to end well.

