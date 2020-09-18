Man Utd start their Premier League campaign this weekend as they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday hoping to get off to a winning start.

The Red Devils play a week later than most of the other teams having been given an extended break, with their last competitive game being played in August in their Europa League clash with Sevilla.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a tough time ahead assessing the fitness of his players and who is in best shape to start against Palace, but there is good news in terms of a lack of injuries in the current squad.

As noted by the club’s official site, summer signing Donny van de Beek will be available for selection for United after he started in the friendly against Aston Villa last weekend, but neither Phil Jones nor Axel Tuanzebe are going to be involved as the pair are ruled out due to injury problems.

With that in mind, that will be a boost for Solskjaer that he doesn’t have further injury problems to deal with, but ultimately it will be a challenge in managing his players and their fitness to determine who gives them the best chance to come away from the encounter with all three points.

As per injury expert Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Solskjaer added that neither Luke Shaw nor Paul Pogba are expected to start the game, but it’s a boost in itself that they will be in contention to feature while he has quality depth at his disposal to put out a strong XI regardless as Man Utd look to make a positive start to the new league season.