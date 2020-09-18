Man Utd will launch late bid for top transfer target as Solskjaer eyes marquee signing

Man Utd are reportedly set to make a late offer to try and prise top transfer target Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund in this transfer window.

The Red Devils have been quiet this summer with Donny van de Beek still their only marquee new addition since last season.

Having broken into the top four and challenged for major trophies with a young squad that is likely to improve and develop further this year, coupled with the impact of Bruno Fernandes across an entire campaign, it could be argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t necessarily have to splash out huge sums this summer.

However, he will also want to improve the squad where possible to make them even more competitive at the top level and to help bridge that gap to their rivals, and Sancho would certainly help them with that.

As reported by The Sun, Man Utd are planning to launch a late bid to sign the England international this summer and it’s suggested that they are confident that Dortmund will be under pressure to accept their offer.

It’s added that the Bundesliga giants are ready to stand firm on their demands for £108m though, and so with no real change in the situation suggested in the latest report, it’s difficult to see how the outcome will be different if further talks are held.

It could be argued that now given the season has started, it’s even more unlikely that a deal and exit will materialise, and so it will surely take something special in terms of Man Utd’s offer to convince Dortmund to sell now.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but for a transfer story that has dragged on for months already, it’s now suggested that Man Utd fans will have to wait a little longer to see if there is a late, late breakthrough.