Mauricio Pochettino reveals contact from two clubs as wait for managerial return goes on

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to return to football management after leaving Tottenham, but it may not be too much longer before he makes a comeback.

The Argentine tactician established an excellent reputation after impressive spells with Southampton and Spurs, and so he will no doubt be a man in demand when the top jobs become available.

For now, he has chosen to bide his time and take a step back from the game, but he will no doubt be itching to take up the right opportunity when it comes up.

As noted by The Mirror, he has revealed that he has had offers since leaving Tottenham, but evidently they weren’t enough to convince him to get back on the sidelines while he did admit that the Real Madrid job is perhaps one that he has his sights set on in the future.

“They didn’t offer me to coach Barca,” Pochettino told Marca. “I didn’t see myself with Bartomeu.

“Neither PSG, nor Juventus, nor Inter Milan [made offers].

“I did have a call from Benfica and Monaco. I have no need to lie.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever coach Madrid, but of course it’s my dream. If it’s not the best it’s one of the best clubs in the world. I’m no different, everyone has it on their dream list.”

Given Zinedine Zidane guided the club to the La Liga title last season to continue his successful second stint in charge, it’s unlikely that a change will be made at the Bernabeu any time soon.

Nevertheless, things can change quickly and it seems as though Pochettino will continue to assess the situation and wait for the right project and challenge to come along which convinces him to make a return to coaching.