Medical today and a main target – Chelsea look set to offload two outcasts to Serie A

There’s no doubt that Chelsea have had an incredible summer of recruitment so far, but getting some of the fringe players out of the club could be key to securing some of their final targets.

It was already a bloated squad before some of the loanees came back this summer, but it looks like a couple of players could be on their way out soon:

Davide Zappacosta leaves Chelsea, the deal with Genoa has been agreed. Loan until June 2021. Personal terms ok. Medicals tomorrow. ?? @DiMarzio @SkySport #CFC #Genoa https://t.co/Km13MYMw0t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

The Zappacosta exit makes the most sense because they squad is already overloaded at full back and he’s shown nothing to suggest that he deserves a chance, so getting him out the door is the best thing for everyone.

He should get a chance to play regularly and Chelsea will at least get some of his wages off the bill, which is probably the best they can hope for in the current market.

The Bakayoko situation is more interesting because Milan have been interested in him for weeks now, but there’s never been anything to suggest that the deal was imminent.

It’s unlikely that Frank Lampard is holding out in case he needs to put the French midfielder into the first team, so it’s probably a case of waiting for a compromise to be found.

Chelsea could still do with a new goalkeeper and a holding midfielder so securing some exits should only strengthen their position to make more signings, so this looks like some good business from the club.