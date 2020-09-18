Personal terms agreed – Huge test for Woodward and co to get a deal done for Man United target after a chastening few days

It was clear that the gap between Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League was huge last season, so it was vital for the other top teams to have a big summer to put up a real challenge.

Chelsea have spent big and could be a couple of signings away from looking like the complete team, Arsenal have tied down their star player and made some handy additions, while Spurs look set to add Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale.

Above that we’ve seen Man City make some signings to improve their squad, and Liverpool have officially announced Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota looks set to follow him too.

You’ll notice that one big name has been left out here – Manchester United.

The signing of Donny van de Beek certainly looks interesting but United’s midfield was already their strongest part, they need a new left back, centre back, right winger and a centre forward if they are serious about challenging for the title again.

Liverpool’s transfer activity has added to a tough day for United where reports came out to suggest that the club were actually blaming the fans for the situation, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the air of a defeated man during his press conference when new signings were brought up.

Those in charge at the club will say that the transfer window is open so no need to panic, but the reality is that Man United start their campaign this weekend and Solskjaer hasn’t been properly backed.

There’s some good news as the club have agreed terms with Alex Telles, but they still need to get something sorted with Porto:

?? Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United – Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 18, 2020

This really is one of the more basic tests for Woodward and co to get something sorted out because reports have suggested that Telles would be available for as little as £18.5m, while Porto are a selling team who will always negotiate.

The two teams should be on good terms with numerous deals being done in the past, so there really isn’t any excuse for not making the signing here.

The fans will fear that Woodward may drag this out for a couple of years as he tries to make a small saving on a possible bonus payment for scoring in the Carabao Cup or something similar, but it’s time for decisiveness.

The other big Premier League teams have backed their manager this summer, but do those in charge at Old Trafford actually have the ability to do that?