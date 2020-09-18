Photo: First sign of Thiago in Liverpool gear as they officially confirm his signing

It’s been a strange summer for Thiago Alcantara because he appeared destined to move to Anfield, but it dragged on for so long that it looked like the transfer wouldn’t happen at all.

The wait has finally come to an end for the fans after the club officially confirmed his signing, while they were also able to see him in Liverpool gear for the first time too:

Now that's a photo to put a BIG smile on your face ?#ThiagoFriday ? pic.twitter.com/TQXBzqz2q4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2020

Of course he will need some time to adapt to the Premier League but he has the quality to elevate Liverpool to the next level, so it will be very interesting to see how he gets on.