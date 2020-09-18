Real Madrid all but confirm Gareth Bale departure as they give his number 11 to someone else

It was clear that Real Madrid were doing all they could to force Gareth Bale out of the door, but he’s barely said his goodbyes before his squad number has been given away.

It’s still unclear if the deal has been officially done but Sky Sports have reported that he’s passed his medical and he’s arrived at the Tottenham training ground with Sergio Reguilon, so it looks like a mere formality at this stage.

Despite that, Real Madrid’s website has pretty much confirmed that he’s gone as they’ve listed Marco Asensio as the team’s new number 11 already.

Interestingly Bale is still there and he’s been given a profile with the number 25, so it’s a pretty classless move to do this before the exit has been confirmed.

It’s a sad end to his time at Madrid which has included some magical moments in some finals, but it was clear that Zidane didn’t want him so the return to Spurs looks like the best move for him.

It will be interesting to see if he’s good enough to elevate Spurs into the top four, but at least he’ll be playing regularly again.