Rival boss reveals he’s in direct talks with Man Utd ace as Euro giants eye fresh swoop

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has revealed that he is in direct contact with Chris Smalling as they both hope a deal can be done for the Man Utd defender.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with the Giallorossi last season, but his deal came to an end and there is still much uncertainty surrounding his future.

As things stand, he’s back in Manchester with United, but as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, Fonseca has been discussing the defensive ace and has revealed that he’s hopeful that the pair will be reunited in the coming days.

Time will tell whether or not negotiations are likely to result in a new agreement and whether that will be for another loan move or a permanent switch, but either way both Roma and Smalling are seemingly keen on working together again this season and they will hope that an agreement can be reached with Man Utd to facilitate that.

From a Man Utd perspective, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has options in defence and so it would appear as though he can afford to approve an exit for Smalling, which in turn would give him additional transfer funds or at least financial flexibility to make a move of his own.

It remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place, but Fonseca is clear in that Roma want Smalling back and the player himself is also keen on a second stint in the Italian capital with the new Serie A season set to get underway this weekend.