Talks held: Liverpool speak to club and agent about personal terms as they close in on exciting forward signing

It’s been a day of contrasts for Liverpool in the transfer market, as they’ve shown how differently transfers can happen.

Thiago Alcantara has finally been confirmed as a Liverpool player after months of speculation, and there were certainly points in the negotiations where it looked like the move wouldn’t happen.

In contrast, Diogo Jota hasn’t really been linked as a serious target until today, but suddenly things are moving very quickly in that situation:

Liverpool have not submitted an official bid to Watford for Ismaila Sarr. He’s on the list but not advanced. #LFC have opened official talks with Wolves today for Diogo Jota. The Portuguese winger is the main target. Jorge Mendes already contacted for personal terms [2025] too ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

Getting personal terms agreed would be a big step because it does allow the player and the agent to start putting some pressure on Wolves to let him leave the club.

It could also be a total coincidence, but it’s worth noting that Wolves appear to be on the verge of signing Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever in a separate deal, so you do wonder if that’s linked to these talks.

Signing Jota would be an exciting one for the Liverpool fans because he’s shown he has the pace and quality to be a top level player, so they would instantly have a rotation option up front who wouldn’t completely weaken them.

He’s able to play anywhere across the front three so that gives Klopp more options, and it looks like Liverpool will actually improve on last years’ squad if they manage to add him to the Thiago signing.