Tottenham set to announce double deal imminently: Key details as buy-back clause included

Tottenham are reportedly set to announce a double signing imminently as they prepare to unveil Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon as new additions to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs have stuttered to start the season both domestically and in Europe, and so the Portuguese tactician will undoubtedly have hoped to add more reinforcements before the transfer window closes to strengthen his squad further.

Having already added Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mourinho is seemingly set to welcome two more new faces this week, with Bale returning to the club after his previous stint in north London and he’ll be joined by Real Madrid teammate Reguilon.

As per the tweets below from respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, he has reported that they’re both expected to arrive in London on Friday and that the deal has ultimately been completed for both and medicals are done too as all that is left is for the club to officially announce the arrivals.

Bale will join on loan until June 2021, while Reguilon joins on a permanent basis and has a buy-back clause included in his deal with Real Madrid potentially able to re-sign him for €45m.

Time will tell if they decide to exercise that option in the future, but for now, Tottenham will add two quality players to the squad as they look to compete for major trophies this season and beyond and across multiple fronts, with these two new signings certainly expected to play crucial roles moving forward.