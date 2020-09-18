Video: Gareth Bale poses for selfie with Tottenham fan as he lands in England ahead of return

Gareth Bale has arrived in England as Tottenham prepare to announce his return from Real Madrid on a touted season-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint in the Spanish capital, but he has struggled with injuries and playing time over the past season or two and that has led to a limited role under Zinedine Zidane.

In turn, he has found an escape from the Bernabeu for this season at least as he is expected to be announced as a Tottenham player again this week, and as seen in the video below, he has arrived back in England and stopped for a selfie with an excited Tottenham fan who is undoubtedly one of many who are delighted that the Welshman’s back.

Time will tell if he can rediscover the form that earned him the move to Real Madrid as he was hugely influential for Spurs prior to his exit, and Jose Mourinho will certainly be hoping that he can have a major impact for his side moving forward.

For now though, the wait is nearly over for an announcement to confirm his return…