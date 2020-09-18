Menu

Video: Gnabry opens Bayern’s 2020/21 account after just three minutes

Bayern Munich
Posted by

It didn’t take the reigning Bundesliga champions long to get back in the groove at the start of a new season.

Bayern Munich ruled the roost in Europe and domestically in 2019/20, and Serge Gnabry was one of the chief destroyers of opponents throughout the campaign.

The former Arsenal man was on target again early on in their 2020/21 opener against Schalke.

Receiving a ball over the top, he used his skill to turn the defender inside out before dispatching a sweet left foot strike into the top corner with just three minutes on the clock.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories Serge Gnabry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.