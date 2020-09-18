It didn’t take the reigning Bundesliga champions long to get back in the groove at the start of a new season.

Bayern Munich ruled the roost in Europe and domestically in 2019/20, and Serge Gnabry was one of the chief destroyers of opponents throughout the campaign.

The former Arsenal man was on target again early on in their 2020/21 opener against Schalke.

Receiving a ball over the top, he used his skill to turn the defender inside out before dispatching a sweet left foot strike into the top corner with just three minutes on the clock.

It took less than four minutes for Serge Gnabry to open his 2020-21 Bundesliga account vs. Schalke. Reigning champions Bayern up and running already ? pic.twitter.com/BayTjH7F6d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.