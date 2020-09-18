It might only have been the first game of Bayern Munich’s 2020/21 Bundesliga season, but Robert Lewandowski still brought out the party tricks.

Schalke were put to the sword by Hansi Flick’s side and were already 5-0 down before the Polish striker pulled off an outrageous rabona assist for Thomas Muller to fire home.

The Bavarians eventually went on to win 8-0 in a game which included a Serge Gnabry hat-trick and a goal as well as two assists for new signing, Leroy Sane.

They’re going to take some stopping again.

A rabona assist from Lewandowski ? Phonzie just has to stand up on the bench and applaud it ? pic.twitter.com/8V9NNicHcI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.