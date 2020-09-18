Menu

Video: “More excited about Thiago” – Steven Gerrard shows his delight for Liverpool’s new signing when asked about Gareth Bale

It’s not clear why the press were asking Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager, about Spurs re-signing Gareth Bale, but the Liverpool fans should be pleased to see that he’s still thinking about them first.

He concedes that Bale is a world class player but does state that he’s much more excited about the signing of Thiago, even claiming that the Spaniard moving to Anfield gives him butterflies:

It will be fascinating to see how Thiago fits in Klopp’s system and you have to think he will elevate this team to the next level if he plays well.

