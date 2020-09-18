Video: “More excited about Thiago” – Steven Gerrard shows his delight for Liverpool’s new signing when asked about Gareth Bale

It’s not clear why the press were asking Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager, about Spurs re-signing Gareth Bale, but the Liverpool fans should be pleased to see that he’s still thinking about them first.

He concedes that Bale is a world class player but does state that he’s much more excited about the signing of Thiago, even claiming that the Spaniard moving to Anfield gives him butterflies:

?"The butterflies in my stomach will be for Thiago, sorry about that!" ? Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on Tottenham singing Gareth Bale pic.twitter.com/JkbZArQwKp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2020

It will be fascinating to see how Thiago fits in Klopp’s system and you have to think he will elevate this team to the next level if he plays well.