Video: “The game in England’s a lot quicker” – Former Liverpool star suggests Thiago Alcantara could struggle in England

Almost every pundit and player has conceded that Thiago Alcantara would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, so it was just a matter of time before someone came out with a negative viewpoint.

It’s always hard to trust outlets like Talksport because they need to manufacture some kind of controversy to get people to call in, but former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has made an interesting point about Thiago:

Hamann should know what he’s talking about here and it’s fair to suggest that Thiago might need some time to adapt, but it’s still hard to see him not being a success at Anfield.

His footballing intelligence is up there with the best and he has the quality to control a game on his own – it’s just a case of waiting to see how long it takes him to adapt.

