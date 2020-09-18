Almost every pundit and player has conceded that Thiago Alcantara would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, so it was just a matter of time before someone came out with a negative viewpoint.

It’s always hard to trust outlets like Talksport because they need to manufacture some kind of controversy to get people to call in, but former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has made an interesting point about Thiago:

? “There was never a time you’d say ‘I can’t imagine Bayern without Thiago’.” ? “The game in England’s lot quicker that in Germany.” ? “If he thinks he can’t be pressed then good luck to him…” Didi Hamann says it’s not a certainty that Thiago will be a success at #LFC. pic.twitter.com/zlXC8azn87 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 18, 2020

Hamann should know what he’s talking about here and it’s fair to suggest that Thiago might need some time to adapt, but it’s still hard to see him not being a success at Anfield.

His footballing intelligence is up there with the best and he has the quality to control a game on his own – it’s just a case of waiting to see how long it takes him to adapt.