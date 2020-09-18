Video: Thiago arrives at Liverpool’s training ground as announcement imminent

Thiago has arrived at Liverpool’s training ground as the reigning Premier League champions prepare to announce his arrival from Bayern Munich.

Reports this week suggested that a fee of around €30m has been agreed between the two clubs and having now arrived on Merseyside, it appears as though it’s simply a matter of time before the Spaniard is unveiled.

Liverpool were dominant last season to lift the Premier League title, but many have suggested that they need to continue to improve and evolve the squad in order to sustain their recent success.

Given the quality and class that he brings to the table, Thiago will certainly play a fundamental role in that pursuit of further success, and it would appear as though his official unveiling is fast approaching as he is now at the club’s training ground to go through the formalities.