Video – You can see Solskjaer’s enthusiasm fading away as he discusses Man United’s transfer situation

Manchester United FC
Of course they can’t publicly admit it, but there will be an element of panic behind the scenes at Old Trafford as rival clubs make some big moves in the transfer market and United appear to be standing still.

Those in charge at the club have taken the bold step to blame the fans for creating a negative atmosphere at the club, but it’s clearly an attempt to distract from their own failings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the situation in his press conference today and it absolutely has the air of a hostage video, and it looks like even he is struggling to remain positive at this point:

You can see the enthusiasm starting to fade away the more he talks about the subject and it’s clear that he’s publicly pleading with the board to get something done.

It’s easy to say they should only be judged at the end of the window but the reality is that Man United start their season this weekend, and all they’ve managed to do is strengthen a position which was already a major strength.

 

1 Comment

  1. Mak says:
    September 18, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Wow at least we’ll be in top 10 ahh
    Maybe in champs league again for glazers pay day
    Woodward is glazers puppet on a string or muppet should I say year after year thought we were moving a step forward only to stumble again.
    They should sell United to some that should be worthy owners and not just for money

