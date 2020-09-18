Video – You can see Solskjaer’s enthusiasm fading away as he discusses Man United’s transfer situation

Of course they can’t publicly admit it, but there will be an element of panic behind the scenes at Old Trafford as rival clubs make some big moves in the transfer market and United appear to be standing still.

Those in charge at the club have taken the bold step to blame the fans for creating a negative atmosphere at the club, but it’s clearly an attempt to distract from their own failings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the situation in his press conference today and it absolutely has the air of a hostage video, and it looks like even he is struggling to remain positive at this point:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes the long-winded approach in telling the board to get their fingers out in the transfer market…. pic.twitter.com/yd73xiWctM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 18, 2020

You can see the enthusiasm starting to fade away the more he talks about the subject and it’s clear that he’s publicly pleading with the board to get something done.

It’s easy to say they should only be judged at the end of the window but the reality is that Man United start their season this weekend, and all they’ve managed to do is strengthen a position which was already a major strength.