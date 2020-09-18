Menu

Young Turkish centre-back set to complete Liverpool’s transfer business this summer

Once again it appears that Liverpool are doing some great business in the transfer market.

Though the Reds have been quiet for the most part during the summer, the capture of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich shows that Jurgen Klopp’s side mean business on all fronts again.

Transfermarkt also note that the Anfield outfit are in the final stages of securing the services of Wolves’ Diogo Jota, as Klopp seeks to keep his swashbucklers at the top of the Premier League tree for another season.

The club could also do with some cover in defence, and with that in mind, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak could see an end to their transfer business until January.

According to a tweet from journalist Manuel Veth, Liverpool are looking at Kabak, whilst the transfermarkt report also suggests that Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is an option, albeit at the €50m mark.

With just over two weeks left of the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Klopp gets his man.

