Andy Robertson makes stunning Marcus Rashford claim with never before seen Anfield prediction

Liverpool star full-back Andy Robertson thinks rival Marcus Rashford will become the first player to ever receive an ovation at the caldron that is Anfield.

Robertson, 26, joined Liverpool from relegated Hull City in 2017 in a move which cost the club just £8.1m, as per TransferMarkt. Since the Scotsman’s arrival he has gone onto play a huge role in his side’s 2018-19 Champions League win and 2019-20 Premier League title which consequently ended their 30-year draught.

The attacking full-back has featured a total of 129 times for Liverpool and has been directly involved in a hugely impressive 35 goals it has been these offensive capabilities which has seen the 26-year-old become one of Europe’s most highly rated defenders.

Speaking ahead of the second matchday in the new 2020-21 Premier League season Robertson spoke exclusively to The Times.

An area of the interview which dominated was competitive arch-rival Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford’s recent contributions to society which have seen the youngster challenge the UK Government on their stance on poverty as well as working to provide the country’s most vulnerable with meals.

When asked if he feels like the UK’s Government does enough to provide adequate living standards for the country’s population, Robertson said: “For me, no.

“But everyone can do better. Even though I’m active, I believe I can do better.

“The two words that everyone’s saying [during the pandemic] are ‘Marcus Rashford’. He made politicians overturn the decision [not to extend free school meals] because he wanted every kid to get fed. What he’s done was amazing, outstanding.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal bank €1.2m from former ace’s transfer due to clever sell-on clause Done deal: Chelsea send fringe defender on season-long loan deal Everton striker tipped for shock Serie A return after agent meets with former club



Speaking in light of Rashford’s extraordinary community achievements which saw him awarded with the PFA’s 2020 Merit award, Robertson went on to make a stunning prediction as to the kind of reception the Englishman can expect when he next visits a packed Anfield, he said: “Once the fans are back in, Marcus Rashford could be the first Man United player to get a standing ovation here. He’d definitely deserve it because thousands of families are getting fed now.”