Arsenal and Chelsea were offered chance to beat Liverpool to Thiago transfer

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Bayern Munich offered both Arsenal and Chelsea the opportunity to rival Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara’s transfer.

The Athletic report that the Bavarians did so in an effort to create a bidding for the midfield maestro, but no other concrete interest ever materialised.

The Athletic add that Liverpool will pay an initial fee of €20m for the 29-year-old, who has penned a four-year deal worth £200,000-a-week with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side officially confirmed the capture of the playmaker yesterday, bolstering their already stacked midfield ranks.

More Stories / Latest News Transfer complete: Wolves sign Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool in £13.5m deal Spurs make a decision on Gareth Bale as his medical shows injury issues Zinedine Zidane recommends that Real Madrid attacker leaves on loan

Thiago registered three goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last term, the ace turned in some particularly impressive performances once the Champions League resumed.

The Spaniard is a much more creative option that any of Liverpool’s other midfielders, with Thiago shaping up to be an ideal kind of player to craft chances for the Reds’ fearsome attacking trio.

Considering that the Merseyside outfit ran away with the title last season, it’s surprising to see that top clubs like Chelsea or Arsenal didn’t consider competing with the Reds for this signing.

They may be made to rue this missed opportunity this season…