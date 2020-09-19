According to Football League World, Arsenal are one of over 10 clubs that are interested in signing Reading talent Michael Olise.

Football League World report that there’s also Premier League interest in the 18-year-old from Wolves and Leeds United.

Olise, who has previously spent time in Chelsea and Manchester City’s academy, experienced his first run of games for Reading towards the end of the 18/19 campaign.

Olise followed that up with a breakthrough campaign last time out, making 23 first-team appearances and bagging two assists.

The France Under-18s international is contracted until the summer of 2022, with Football League World reiterating that there’s no concrete interest in the ace, with sides more so tracking the talent.

Olise can play as a winger on either flank, as a central attacking midfielder or even in a traditional role in the middle of the park.

Arsenal have a brilliant track record when it comes to developing French talent, so it’s no surprise to see that the Gunners are one of the sides that are keeping an eye on Olise.

As talented as Olise is, this definitely shouldn’t be a priority signing in the future as the Gunners would be better served developing their own attacking midfield talents like Joe Willock, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson to name a few.