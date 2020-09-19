According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona may be about to miss out on the signing of Memphis Depay, with Lyon weighing up a swap deal that would send the attacker to AC Milan.

Di Marzio report that Lyon could look to take Lucas Paqueta from the Rossoneri as part of a possible exchange deal, Depay’s in the final year of his contract and Lyon don’t want to lose the star on a free.

Attacking midfielder Paqueta has been with Milan for 18 months now after joining from Flamengo, the 23-year-old would certainly be a decent option to fill the attacking void that Depay would leave.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Barcelona were having difficulty signing the Dutchman, due to strict La Liga rules effectively meaning that Luis Suarez would have to leave beforehand.

Depay reportedly already provisionally agreed personal terms with Barcelona before a potential transfer stalled, the forward has been linked with the Catalan outfit ever since Ronald Koeman took charge.

The Dutchman has scored 57 goals and 43 assists for the French outfit in 140 appearances, with the 26-year-old establishing himself as a quality player over the last couple of years.