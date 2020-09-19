Barcelona defender could join a Premier League club this weekend amid talk of a deal for talented young replacement

It’s going to be interesting to see how bold Ronald Koeman wants to be with his Barcelona team this season, but at least it looks like he’s going to try and get some younger players into the team.

The big problem in previous years has been Barca have looked to add some fairly average players to the team instead of promoting the young players, and it’s led to a lot of stagnation in the team.

Signings like Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Junior Firpo haven’t added a great deal to the squad, it was clear they weren’t trusted to play and they take up a senior wage too.

READ MORE: Barcelona appear set to miss out on Depay after this late twist

Reports are emerging that Semedo could be sold to a Premier League club as soon as this weekend, and this could demonstrate some bold yet exciting thinking from Koeman:

El @FCBarcelona_es no descarta que @_nelsonsemedo_ sea vendido este fin de semana a la @premierleague. manejan ofertas serias tras días de mucho trabajo. Con @samuelmarsden para @espnfc @ESPNDeportes — moisESPN (@moillorens) September 18, 2020

This comes amidst reports that the club are closing in on a deal to sign Ajax youngster Sergino Dest, and instantly that gives the position a better look ahead of next season.

The youngster has pace and attacking ability but he’s also raw, so Koeman will have the option to rotate him with Sergi Roberto when he wants more experience in the team.

Dest’s upside is far greater that Semedo’s will be at this point, so it’s refreshing to see some positive and brave thinking from the new boss.