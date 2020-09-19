According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Barcelona have failed with two loan-to-buy bids for Norwich City ace Max Aarons.

Ornstein reports that one of the offers may have been worth £20m, plus bonuses. It’s claimed that Norwich would’ve only considered the proposals if a mandatory purchase option was included.

Ornstein also adds that Barcelona’s first offer did not include any appearance-based ‘financial penalties’, whereas the second one did.

As per Spanish publication Marca, an exit is now on the cards for current right-back Nelson Semedo, following recent talks between the club and the ace’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

20-year-old Aarons looked promising in the Premier League last season with Norwich, whilst the Canaries were relegated, the youngster turned in some fine individual performances.

Aarons’ attack-minded style would no doubt suit Barcelona’s possession-heavy tactics, which require the full-backs to overlap and be key contributors in the final third.

The Luton Town academy graduate is clearly highly-rated by the England setup as well, with the ace now a regular for the Under-21s.

It’s a shame that Aarons has been robbed of the rare chance to become an Englishman playing for Barcelona, Norwich clearly weren’t going allow their status to ease their transfer demands.

Barcelona offering a non-obligatory loan-to-buy proposal to Norwich is actually pretty laughable, it’s not surprising to see that the Norfolk outfit have rejected such a bid for one of their key players.