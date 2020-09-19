Barcelona will land a seven figure fee as ace looks set to fly out tomorrow to complete his exit

The arrival of Ronald Koeman and Barcelona’s saturated midfield meant that Arturo Vidal always looked likely to leave this summer, but it’s taken slightly longer than usual to get it done.

He’s played in the vast majority of games for Barca in the past couple of years so he might be a bigger miss than you think, but he’s now set to reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

They were waiting for Diego Godin to move on to make the space for him, but that’s now agreed and Vidal will fly out to Milan tomorrow:

Arturo Vidal to Inter, here we go! Tomorrow he’ll fly to Milano. Total agreement reached with Barça for €1m as final fee. Antonio Conte is waiting for him. Meanwhile Diego Godin will leave Inter to join Cagliari on next week. ??? @DiMarzio @SkySport #fcb #inter #vidal #barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2020

Barcelona were never going to get a huge fee for him and many thought he might leave on a free transfer to simply get his wage off the books, but they’ll get a fee of €1m.

We could have a genuine title race in Serie A next season due to the upheaval at Juventus so Vidal should be a great signing for Inter, while Barca have more than enough midfield options to cope with his departure.