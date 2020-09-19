Celtic star once touted for a £50m move looks set for a loan switch with a €15m purchase option

Of course you can never really trust a valuation placed on someone by a former player, but there was a big expectation that Celtic’s next sale would be for a lot of money.

Kieran Tierney has demonstrated that the Scottish market can offer a genuine top class starter for Premier League sides, so it always looked like Odsonne Edouard and Kris Ajer would be next.

Earlier this summer The Daily Record featured some comments from former Celtic player Vidar Riseth, and he felt that Ajer would go for double the £25m that Arsenal paid for Tierney.

Of course that price tag would be too much, but it really didn’t seem ridiculous to think that he would go for more than Tierney did.

He’s got everything you want in the modern defender and he’s great on the ball, although there are some serious questions about his ability to deal with an aerial threat.

It’s started to look like he doesn’t want to be at Celtic anymore, but a recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio shows how far his stock has fallen in a short space of time.

It’s suggested that AC Milan are pushing to take him on loan from Celtic with an obligation to buy after he plays a set number of games, but the fee will be around €15m.

That’s one almighty mark down from earlier on this summer, and it shows that sometimes it’s best to simply cash in on someone when everything is going well.