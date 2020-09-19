Chelsea finally agree a fee for Edouard Mendy amid claims that Rennes were looking for a swap deal

Chelsea have had a mixture of transfer stories this summer, with players like Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell taking forever to make the move, while Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva moved very quickly.

It looked like Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would be signed a few weeks ago, but things have dragged out and it was starting to look like a deal might not happen.

Things looked up last night when it emerged that the player had said goodbye to his teammates, but there was still no indication that a deal was done at that point.

It now finally looks like things are going to reach a conclusion, with The Guardian reporting that a fee has finally been agreed between the two clubs.

That report suggests the player has already agreed terms so it should be a mere formality at this point, but the problem came as Rennes started to ask for Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori in exchange.

In the end it sounds like no players will be moving the other way and Chelsea have simply increased their offer to get this done, and it’s expected that he’ll take over from Kepa once he arrives.