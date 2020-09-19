Menu

Chelsea to consider swoop for prime centre-back target after sealing Mendy transfer

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will consider a swoop for former academy talent Declan Rice after the deal for Edouard Mendy is officially complete.

Romano reports that the Blues have agreed to sign goalkeeper Mendy for €24m, but the club are yet to confirm the signing for some reason.

As per the Athletic (subscription required), Frank Lampard is targeting West Ham’s Rice as a potential centre-back, the England international also played as a defender during his time in Chelsea’s academy.

The vast majority of Rice’s senior action has come as a defensive midfielder though, it would be interesting to see if the 21-year-old could transition back smoothly.

Rice has emerged as a quality talent over the last couple of years, the ace has made 110 appearances for the Hammers, scoring three times and chipping in with four assists.

Chelsea were suspect defensively last season, with the side conceding the most of any side in the top-half of the table.

Lampard’s moved to solve these issues with some of his transfer activity, with a new keeper lined up, the Blues have also found themselves a long-term left-back in Ben Chilwell and an experienced central defender in Thiago Silva.

