It would appear that Chelsea’s record signing, Kai Havertz, needs to do an awful lot more to convince Paul Merson that Frank Lampard has signed the real deal.

The German didn’t have the best of debuts for the Blues, and former Arsenal man, Merson, was scathing in his assessment on the effect that the front man has had on his new team.

“Kai Havertz has got a lot do. He didn’t play well [against Brighton],” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“He didn’t even look interested at times. When he came off, he didn’t really seem to care. It was strange.”

Although the size of Havertz’s fee shouldn’t come into the conversation, invariably, it’s always pointed to if a player doesn’t hit the ground running.

However, for Merson to be judge and jury after less than one game of football is a little rich.

Havertz will surely bring some creativity and guile to the Blues front line once he’s settled down, and that, clearly, takes time.

As long as the club and their supporters are willing to afford him a settling in period, the German will more than likely make Merson eat his words.