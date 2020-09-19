Chelsea officially confirmed this morning that out-of-favour full-back Davide Zappacosta has joined Genoa on loan for the season.

Zappacosta arrived in the summer of 2017 for an initial fee of £23m, as per the Guardian. The Italy international’s 52 appearances for the Blues all came in his first two seasons with the club.

The right-back fell down the pecking order during the 18/19 campaign, with the west London outfit subsequently loaning Zappacosta out to Roma for the 19/20 season.

A serious knee injury dented Zappacosta’s plans of reigniting his career though, leaving the ace to start just six of his nine appearances last term.

The 28-year-old now has the task of helping Genoa battle against relegation, the Serie A outfit finished 17th last term, just one place above the drop.

Frank Lampard’s made a pretty wise decision in loaning Zappacosta out, it was unlikely that the Italian would work his way back as an important player for the Blues.

Chelsea also have Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta to call on as their right-back options, so there’s really no room for Zappacosta as it stands.