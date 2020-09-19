Everton striker tipped for shock Serie A return after agent meets with former club

Everton striker Moise Kean is reportedly tipped to make a shock return to his former club and Serie A title holders Juventus after super-agent Mino Raiola recently met with club officials.

Kean, 20, joined Everton from Juventus just over 12-months ago in a move which cost the Toffees £24.75m, as per TransferMarkt.

Kean’s time in Merseyside has failed to set the world alight after being awarded with 35 appearances the Italian youngster has only managed to score three goals, which works out at £8.25m per goal. Ouch.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta via Sports Witness the former Juventus striker could be set for a shock return to Turin after new manager Andrea Pirlo is ‘Kean’ to welcome him back. See what I did there?

The report claims that due to Juventus’ precarious financial position the Italian giants would prefer a loan move at this stage and after an extremely disappointing debut season in England’s top-flight, the 20-year-old forward may welcome a return to his old stomping ground.

It is believed that super-agent Raiola who represents Kean has visited Juventus as recently as yesterday to try and strike a deal to bring the Italian striker back to The Old Lady.

However, the report does claim that Everton would prefer to recoup as much as possible from their original £24.75m investment back in 2019.

The proposed transfer of Kean back to Juventus is described as ‘in progress’, however, it has been reported that fans may not see the deal become finalised until much later in the transfer window.