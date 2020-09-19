Wherever Kyle Walker goes, trouble seems to follow.

The Man City star split with his fiancee earlier in the year and hosted a sex party which broke the coronavirus protocol’s at the time.

Not to mention getting a mistress pregnant after an illicit affair.

However, now the chickens have come home to roost for the England international after The Sun revealed that his fiancee, Annie Kilner, whom he had reconciled with, has admitted a lockdown affair with a toyboy.

Joshua Cox, 20, is a friend of Walker’s international team-mate, Trent Alexander-Arnold according to The Sun.

“Kyle is devastated but after everything he’s put Annie through he’s now getting a taste of his own medicine,” a source was quoted by The Sun as saying.

“And it’s proving to be a bitter pill to swallow. He and Annie had got engaged and were talking about the future.

“It all seemed to be settling down — and now this. Annie’s confession has knocked him for six. He doesn’t feel like he can trust her anymore.

“He knows he doesn’t have a leg to stand on but he’s stung by it because Annie has always been the perfect partner. He’s now worried she still has feelings for Josh and it is driving a massive wedge between them.

“This could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

At a time when Walker needs to be concentrating solely on his football without any off-field distractions, this is arguably the last thing that he and Manchester City need.

The full-back isn’t likely to get too much sympathy because of his own indiscretions, and some will likely suggest that he had it coming.

As someone who admitted to having mental health problems too, this could be a big problem for Walker, and in turn that could be a worry for Pep Guardiola.