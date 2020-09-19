There appeared to be a very realistic chance of Lionel Messi signing for Manchester City a few weeks ago, but that ship, perhaps, has sailed.

Whether or not the Argentinian ends up leaving Barcelona at the end of the current campaign, Pep Guardiola will be aware that he has to soon bring the Champions League to the club.

The Catalan was ostensibly brought to the Etihad Stadium to win the premier European trophy, but hasn’t managed to do so to this point.

Clearly, there’ll need to be an upgrade of staff in one or two areas too, and to that end, Don Balon are reporting that Guardiola is laying the ground work for a move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

The young Canadian played the fullest part in the Bavarian’s claiming of a treble in 2020/21, and he offers much as, potentially, the best left-back in world football today.

Pep has often struggled with his full backs, and if he’s able to prise Davies from his former club, it will arguably be as much of a coup as being able to secure Messi.