Manchester United opened their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a flat display against Crystal Palace, and former player, Patrice Evra, wasn’t surprised with the manner in which they conceded the first goal.

Speaking at half-time on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, the Frenchman pinpointed the one area where the Red Devils have a huge weakness for opposition teams to exploit.

“If they [Manchester United] don’t have the most quick centre-backs in the world, they [Crystal Palace] will always cause problems,” he said, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“So, it’s a massive danger but I feared that before the game and I’m not surprised about the result right now.”

With the greatest of respect to the south Londoners, there will be better teams that will come to Old Trafford looking for a result, and they’ll perhaps look at this match as a template for where games can be won or lost.

The one bright spot on a miserable afternoon was a debut goal for Donny van de Beek, which briefly gave United hope before Wilfried Zaha’s second, and Palace’s third goal took the game away from the hosts.

After that 90 minutes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know exactly what he needs to work on before their next fixture.