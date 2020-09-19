“Laughable” – These fans slam Man United for playing underperforming duo vs Crystal Palace

It’s actually tough to figure out what this Man United team should be able to achieve, because the squad is completely unbalanced.

They are actually bordering on world class in the centre of the pitch with Pogba and Fernandes, but then you look to the right flank and they’ve started today with Dan James and Fosu-Mensah.

James still looks like a Championship player who’s out of ideas when he can’t just knock it past a player and run, while Fosu-Mensah has never been able to establish himself at all.

It’s a partnership that will never be good enough at the top level, and it’s showing as they’re creating nothing against Crystal Palace down that flank.

It’s also been picked up by plenty of fans on Twitter, who can’t believe that Manchester United are playing with this combination in a Premier League game:

Awful from Ole today too. Fosu-Mensah will never be a premier league footballer and nor will James. He's essentially put us out 9 vs 11. I get the fitness issues, but why isn't Greenwood playing? James hasn't had a good performance in a year +. — Fan of an ex-great club. (@JaydnMUFC) September 19, 2020

fact we have james and fosu mensah starting as our right side is laughable — Sanjos (@sjHelix) September 19, 2020

James is not good enough. McTominay is not good enough. Fosu Mensah is not good enough. — Callum (@CALLVM__) September 19, 2020

Fosu Mensah is such a nothing player, he could genuinely lie down in the middle of the pitch for like half a game and I would notice — IP (@IlPolpo_) September 19, 2020

Fosu-Mensah and Dan James on our right is the most criminal thing I’ve seen in a while. Both these players are horrible. — mfana touchline (@_Mratata) September 19, 2020

Fosu mensah + James on the right side. That's it thats the tweet. — ???? ???? (@maysamfarid_) September 19, 2020

Fosu Mensah and Daniel James as our right hand side in 2020!! Embarrassing man. — Delyan4o (@delian4o) September 19, 2020

It’s been obvious that United needed to add a right sided attacker this summer and that’s no closer to happening, and it’s impossible to see them challenging for the title when they have these kind of players in the team.