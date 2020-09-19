Liverpool striker set for another season long loan after favouring a move to Union Berlin

Liverpool striker and club new-boy Taiwo Awoniyi is reportedly set to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season long loan.

Awoniyi, 23, joined Jurgen Klopp’s side five years ago from Nigeria’s Imperial Academy and has since found himself sent out on loan six times to five different clubs.

The attacker’s latest loan spell was with Mainz 05 where he featured 12 times and scored just the once. However, the striker’s season was cut short due to a nasty concussion injury which he suffered in June against Augsburg.

After failing to break into Klopp’s first-team plans again in time for the 2020-21 season, Awoniyi looks set to spend yet another campaign out on loan but this time with Germany’s Union Berlin.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Liverpool until 2023 and will be hoping his latest loan spell can provide him with one final chance to convince Klopp to promote him into the side’s first-team.

According to a recent report from Bild the 23-year-old Nigerian has recently rejected the chance to join Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki instead opting for a switch to Union Berlin.

Fellow German outlet Kicker have also reported the proposed move but have gone onto claim that Awoniyi’s season long loan could be finalised soon.