The crisis at Barcelona continues to deepen with the Catalan club seemingly making one poor decision after another.

Although the current board and president could be ousted as soon as mid-October, they could still be in charge until the end of the season.

With the latter timeline in mind, there’s every chance that they could seek to cash in on Ansu Fati.

The youngster has consistently broken records since coming into the first-team set up, and is one of the shining lights in the Barca side ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign.

However, in light of his new status, he has changed agents from Lionel Messi’s brother to Jorge Mendes, and as Don Balon note, Mendes has asked that the club raise Fati’s salary from £1m per season to £6m.

Barca appear not to have that sort of money available at this point, and with Man United thought to be interested in acquiring Fati’s services, this potential impasse opens the door for them.

Given how flat the Red Devils looked against Crystal Palace, adding Fati to their ranks would give everyone a lift.