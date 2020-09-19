Man United urged to sign world class centre back as Man City fail in negotiations and move on

You never see a title winning team that has a poor defence, so Man United will need to find a better partner for Harry Maguire if they want to seriously challenge for the league again.

Victor Lindelof is a perfectly competent player but he’s not good enough to make up for Maguire’s deficiencies, so signing someone with pace and aggression has to be a priority this summer.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with the club at various points in the summer, and it looks like the rumours will start again after Man City have moved on.

Sportwitness reported that City have now moved on from the Napoli defender after they failed to agree terms, so the chance is there for United to make something happen.

The Metro also reported that Ian Wright thinks United need to improve their defence and he named Koulibaly as the ideal target, while they also claim that centre back is a key priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too.

Napoli will demand a big fee but it’s well known that they don’t have positive relations with Man City at all, so failing to agree a fee there shouldn’t be taken as a sign that he’s not for sale.