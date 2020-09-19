Man United’s Ed Woodward issues fans with transfer update amid increasing frustration

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has issued a transfer update ahead of the Reds’ Premier League opener later today amid growing frustration among the club’s fanbase at the lack of summer additions.

Thus far this season, United have only made the one addition after they secured the signing of talented midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a move which cost the Reds £39m as per Sky Sports.

With just over two weeks left in the summer transfer window, United fans of growing increasingly more frustrated with the lack of transfer activity made by Woodward and co.

Forced to watch as their domestic rivals go about their summer business as they look to bolster all areas required to strengthen their squads, the United faithful is growing increasingly more vocal at the lack of investment so far this window.

Addressing the fans’ concerns, executive vice-chairman Woodward has issued a transfer update, speaking in the latest hardcopy of United Review as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Woodward said: “Disruption from the pandemic is continuing to create huge economic pressures from the top to the bottom of the football pyramid and, while we are fortunate to be in a more resilient position than most clubs, we are not immune from the impact.

“Despite this, we are delighted to have brought in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, adding further quality to a midfield already strengthened by the recruitment of Bruno Fernandes in January.

“Both Donny and Bruno are players we had been tracking for some time and their signings reflect out long-term approach to blending high-quality recruits with homegrown talent to develop a squad capable of winning trophies playing attacking, entertaining football.

“As part of that process, we have also awarded new contracts to Nemanja Matic and academy graduates Dean Henderson, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood over the past year. We have also continued to strengthen our thriving academy by attracting several promising young players from across Europe, including Marc Jurado from Barcelona and Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Real Madrid.

“Together, these investments reinforce our optimism about the future, and we will continue to build on these strong foundations. However, we must also be responsible in our use of resources during the most extraordinarily challenging time for everyone in football.”

United are preparing to kick their 2020-21 Premier League campaign off later today when they host Roy Hogdson’s Crystal Palace to Old Trafford.

The Reds will be hoping to take all the points today after starting their domestic season a week late due to their participation in the latter stages of last season’s Europa League.