Man United’s left back search expands as Jorge Mendes makes an ambitious big to place his client at Old Trafford

Man United are the only one of the “big 6” teams who haven’t made some serious improvements to their squad this summer, so you know the fans are going to demand some action before the end of the window.

It looks like a new left back has emerged as a serious priority for the club, so Jorge Mendes tried to take advantage of that situation to move one of his clients to Old Trafford:

Exclusive | Jorge Mendes is seeking to place Angers left-back Rayan Aït Nouri at Manchester United, but this attempt is likely to be unsuccessful. https://t.co/ExFIN0t2kd — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 19, 2020

The Angers youngster impressed last season and he would probably be the kind of player who would come in and look to develop behind Luke Shaw, but it sounds like the club are looking for a direct upgrade rather than a challenger.

The report also suggests that United were reluctant to make a move because he doesn’t have experience in European competition, so it sounds like they are looking for a top level player.

This does suggest that Shaw would move into a backup role and Brandon Williams would probably need to go out on loan, but that would probably be the best thing for his development.

It’s now clear to the fans that the club are trying to make some moves so that is a positive sign, but they will have some serious questions to answer if they don’t manage to bring anyone in.