Manager publicly makes a public plea for his club to finally complete the signing of Man United outcast

Even though Man United’s defence looked to be in a lot of trouble today, there’s still no suggestion that Chris Smalling will be given a chance to get himself back into the team.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Roma last season and a permanent move appeared to be inevitable, but nothing has happened and it looks like the Roma manager is getting increasingly desperate.

It’s unlikely that the Roma owners will thank him for publicly pleading with them to get the signing sorted out, but it could be enough to put some pressure on and force them to back him in the transfer market.

Fonseca, AS Roma manager to @SkySport: "I need Chris Smalling. It's so important for me to bring him back, we've only 3 centre-backs so I want Smalling here". ?? #MUFC #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2020

When he talks about only having three centre backs then it shows that they need to bring someone else in, while Man United should also be looking to get rid of him if they don’t want to give him a chance in the team.

He was impressive in Serie A last season so a return to Roma would probably be the best thing for him, so hopefully they find a way of getting this over the line.