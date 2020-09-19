He’s often found himself in the shadows of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but Neymar has surpassed them both with his new boot deal.
After years of being a Nike ambassador, the Brazilian has decided to team up with Puma, and looking at the numbers, it’s easy to understand why.
According to Forbes Magazine, cited by The Sun, Neymar’s £23m a year contract is the largest individual sports sponsorship contract in history.
To put it into perspective, the Portuguese takes home £15m per year from Nike, whilst Messi earns £18m from his deal with Adidas, per The Sun.
The outlet also note that Neymar’s Nike deal was for 11 years but has ended two years early.
It’s not known how long the Puma tie up will be for, but even an agreement for five years will earn the Brazilian in excess of £100m.
If he’s able to finally bring the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain or the World Cup to Brazil, then arguably Neymar will have been worth every penny.