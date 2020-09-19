He’s often found himself in the shadows of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but Neymar has surpassed them both with his new boot deal.

After years of being a Nike ambassador, the Brazilian has decided to team up with Puma, and looking at the numbers, it’s easy to understand why.

According to Forbes Magazine, cited by The Sun, Neymar’s £23m a year contract is the largest individual sports sponsorship contract in history.

To put it into perspective, the Portuguese takes home £15m per year from Nike, whilst Messi earns £18m from his deal with Adidas, per The Sun.

The outlet also note that Neymar’s Nike deal was for 11 years but has ended two years early.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I feared that before the game’ – Evra pinpoints Man United’s biggest weakness Video: Zaha comes back to haunt Man United with a brilliant goal to make it 3-1 and kills the game Video: VAR controversy as De Gea saves penalty for Man United only for Zaha to score retaken spot-kick

It’s not known how long the Puma tie up will be for, but even an agreement for five years will earn the Brazilian in excess of £100m.

If he’s able to finally bring the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain or the World Cup to Brazil, then arguably Neymar will have been worth every penny.