Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the five players who can make the difference in the Premier League title race

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named five players who have big personalities which the Norwegian believes can make all the difference in the race to catch arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Despite finishing in third last season, the 2019-20 season saw the Reds finished 33 points behind Liverpool and 15 points behind noisy neighbours Man City the club have added just the one signing thus far, this summer with midfielder Donny van de Beek being the side’s single addition, as per Sky Sports.

With the Reds back in action later on today as they kick-off their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace, manager Solskjaer believes there are five key personalities within the squad who can make the difference when it comes to this season’s title race.

Solskjaer believes the squad has had an extra boost since back-up keeper Dean Henderson returned to the club from his two-year loan spell with Sheffield United.

The Norwegian believes that alongside the impact Henderson’s personality can have on the squad is Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and new-boy van de Beek.

Speaking live to reporters, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said: “The next step to move closer to the top two teams and let’s see how much of that gap we can close.

“Realistically, the two teams in front of us have been way ahead of the rest. It’s a chasing pack.

“We want to be the best of the chasing pack and then who knows, crazier things have happened. We’ll just have to start the league well. We’ll have to be consistent.

“I don’t want to take anything away from this group because we’ve added some top personalities. We’ve got Dean [Henderson] in, we’ve got Donny [van de Beek] in. Paul [Pogba]’s fit now. Bruno [Fernandes] came in, his first game was the first of February. Eric Bailly has come back, is fit and looking really good.

“We hope we can move forward and who’s to say that we can’t?”