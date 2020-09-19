Manchester United began their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, and former player Luke Chadwick didn’t want to use the VAR controversy as an excuse.

It was a game where VAR will once again overshadow what happened on the pitch, and Chadwick wasn’t too happy with the officials, but he believed that Palace were worthy winners on the night.

“The VAR decision was hard to take,” he told CaughtOffside.

“Refs know best and you can’t really argue with it. They’re the rules that are in place and have to be abided by.

“Everyone can see Palace deserved to win the game anyway and that’s disappointing.”

Mason Greenwood has hit the headlines recently for all of the wrong reasons.

He came on at half-time for Dan James and clearly wanted to get everyone back to talking about his football again, however, his performance was a bit flat and Chadwick wasn’t too impressed.

“Greenwood looked a bit flat and didn’t look his normal self,” he said.

“But you could say that about the whole team. They looked a bit lethargic like they had done over the last four or five games at the back end of last season.

“Today was a carry on from that. He [Greenwood] tried to be positive, and I wouldn’t say he was rubbish but he was ineffective.”

It’s not the start that the Red Devils will have wanted, and with the games coming thick and fast, Chadwick has his own suggestions as to what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need to do to switch the narrative.

“They need to get a spark back and give a better account of themselves,” he added.

More Stories / Latest News Neymar secures largest individual sports sponsorship contract in history ‘I feared that before the game’ – Evra pinpoints Man United’s biggest weakness Video: Zaha comes back to haunt Man United with a brilliant goal to make it 3-1 and kills the game

“It was great to see Donny van de Beek and the goal will have given him massive confidence.

“Rashford was ineffective tonight and Martial didn’t look the same player, but with Luton next Tuesday and Brighton next week, some creativity and excitement is what’s needed.”