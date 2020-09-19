It’s been seven years since he left north London, but via an announcement on his official Twitter account, Gareth Bale is once again a Tottenham Hotspur player.

The Welshman has endured a torrid time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and the move back to White Hart Lane makes sense for a number of reasons.

Not least that when he’s fit again, Bale will be able to get paid for actually playing football again.

His beaming smile says it all.