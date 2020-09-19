It’s been seven years since he left north London, but via an announcement on his official Twitter account, Gareth Bale is once again a Tottenham Hotspur player.
The Welshman has endured a torrid time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and the move back to White Hart Lane makes sense for a number of reasons.
Not least that when he’s fit again, Bale will be able to get paid for actually playing football again.
His beaming smile says it all.
To all the Spurs fans, after 7 years, I’m back! #COYS @SpursOfficial https://t.co/NbAaUWefQP pic.twitter.com/zGk37PnQe9
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) September 19, 2020