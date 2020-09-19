It’s been a good Saturday to be a fan of Tottenham Hotspur.

No sooner had Gareth Bale been announced as a new signing, returning to the north Londoners after seven years at Real Madrid, than the Lilywhites also noted that Sergio Reguilon had signed on the dotted line.

The young left-back will bring pace, power and physicality to the role and should become a decent outlet for the attacking forays of Jose Mourinho’s side.

Not to mention consistent high-quality defending, which has often become Spurs’ Achilles heel.