It’s been a good Saturday to be a fan of Tottenham Hotspur.
No sooner had Gareth Bale been announced as a new signing, returning to the north Londoners after seven years at Real Madrid, than the Lilywhites also noted that Sergio Reguilon had signed on the dotted line.
The young left-back will bring pace, power and physicality to the role and should become a decent outlet for the attacking forays of Jose Mourinho’s side.
Not to mention consistent high-quality defending, which has often become Spurs’ Achilles heel.
?? We are delighted to announce the signing of Sergio Reguilón from Real Madrid!#HolaReguilón ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/XYBxS4w4Sd
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2020