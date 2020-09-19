Report claims Arsenal have AGREED personal terms with Houssem Aouar with increased bid coming next week

At this point it’s clear that Arsenal are doing all they can to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon, but it’s going to come down to finances and how strong the French side want to be.

They don’t have European football next season and Ligue 1 ended early so finances are tight, but they’ve managed to move some players on this summer so they may not need to sell.

It’s also possible that it could be one of Depay or Aouar who move on, so it’s important for Arsenal to try and get their act together and complete this quickly.

READ MORE: Arsenal one of the sides tracking versatile Championship midfield talent

We’ve all seen plenty of reports flying around in recent weeks, but this one does say exactly what the Arsenal fans will want to hear:

#Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Houssem #Aouar. Next week a new bid will be submitted to Lyon around €45 mln#transfers #ARS — Luca Fiorino (@LucaFiorino24) September 19, 2020

Transfers like these can often come down to a player putting in a transfer request and putting pressure on their existing club, so agreeing personal terms is a big step.

If Aouar knows he’s got a big move and a pay rise at stake then he will want to move, so it will be interesting to see if that offer of €45m proves to be enough.

He could form a brilliant partnership with Ceballos in the midfield so it’s understandable that the fans will want this to happen, but time will tell how reliable these reports are.